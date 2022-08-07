Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October makes up 0.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $4,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.0 %

FOCT opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

