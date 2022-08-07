Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.