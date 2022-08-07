Open Governance Token Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $29,349.29 and $40.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,290.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00132813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00066562 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

