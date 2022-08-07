OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,849 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.3% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 16,021,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,461,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

