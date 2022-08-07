OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

