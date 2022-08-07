OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.