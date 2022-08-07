OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $950,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,891. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

