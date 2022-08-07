OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.39. 1,908,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,295. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

