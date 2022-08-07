Orbit Chain Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $86.18 million and approximately $739,910.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,690,014 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

