Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

