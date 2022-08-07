Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ OM opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $916.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock worth $1,611,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

