Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

