Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

ORCC stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

