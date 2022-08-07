Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.