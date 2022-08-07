Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,239 shares of company stock valued at $445,752 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

