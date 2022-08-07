Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $19.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.37 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

