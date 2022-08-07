PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 3rd

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.45 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

