PEPS Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,012.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00183559 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.