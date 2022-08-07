Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. Perficient has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

