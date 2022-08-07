Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 4.6 %

Perficient stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perficient has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

