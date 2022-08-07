Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Perficient Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 302,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,504. Perficient has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

