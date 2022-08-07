PERI Finance (PERI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $535,304.00

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $785,865.99 and approximately $535,304.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

