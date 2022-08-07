Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

