Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.11 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
