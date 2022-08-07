Phore Reaches Market Cap of $275,966.13 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $275,966.13 and $136.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,519,848 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

