Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $561.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,402 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

