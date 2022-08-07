PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PNM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 337,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,417. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 63.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 87.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

