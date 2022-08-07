Po.et (POE) Hits Market Cap of $87,796.65

Po.et (POE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $87,796.65 and $28.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

