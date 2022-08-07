Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,078.84

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,078.84 ($25.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,187.20 ($26.80). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.53), with a volume of 160,992 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,955.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,076.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.95.

Insider Activity

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Jane Pearce purchased 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.83) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,350.52).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

