PolkaWar Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $543,336.71 and approximately $146,232.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 66,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.