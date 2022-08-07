PolkaWar Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $543,336.71 and approximately $146,232.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 66,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
