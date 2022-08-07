Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.