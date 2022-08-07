Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.