Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

