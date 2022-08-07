Powell Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.