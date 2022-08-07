Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 68,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 147,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

