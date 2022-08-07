Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWP stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.