Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,203 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,162,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

