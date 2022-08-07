Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issues Earnings Results

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07), reports. The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$34.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.17. The firm has a market cap of C$23.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.47 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POW. Barclays lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.56.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

