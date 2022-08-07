Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

