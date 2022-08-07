Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

