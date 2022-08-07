Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

