Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,967 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

