Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 2.4 %

ANSS opened at $285.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.