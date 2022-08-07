Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 174,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

