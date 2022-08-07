Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Progyny by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Progyny by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

