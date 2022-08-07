Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.20 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

