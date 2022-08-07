Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

