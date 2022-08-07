Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

