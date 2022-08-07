Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

