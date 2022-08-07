Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exponent by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,269,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exponent by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.