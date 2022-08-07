Public Index Network (PIN) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $246,361.89 and $56.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
